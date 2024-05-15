Top track

Bell Witch + The Keening

Bronson
Wed, 15 May, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
About

Il duo fondato da Adrian Guerra e Dylan Desmond ha costruito in pochi anni una musica dall'ammaliante bellezza malinconica, unendo l'orrorifico con il poetico in una serie di composizioni estese, solenni e suggestive. Dagli esordi fino al capolavoro "Mirro...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Lineup

The Keening, Bell Witch

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

