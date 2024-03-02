Top track

Mimi Gilbert - A Thousand Smiles

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Greg Mendez

Ojai Valley Woman's Club
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsOxnard
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mimi Gilbert - A Thousand Smiles
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Greg Mendez

Mimi Gilbert, Phony

3/2/2024 at Ojai Valley Woman's Club

For Greg Mendez, reflection doesn’t mean a static image in a mirror, or even a face he recognizes. It’s more a kaleidoscopic mirage, where paths taken shapeshift...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Greg Mendez, Mimi Gilbert, PHONY

Venue

Ojai Valley Woman's Club

441 E Ojai Ave, Ojai, CA 93024, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.