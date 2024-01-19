DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flat Party EP Release Show

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 19 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come celebrate the release of Flat Party's debut self-titled EP! Live sets from the band with special guests Maripool and Automan, plus a DJ set from FEET to keep the party going late into the night.

"London based indie-risers Flat Party have announced th...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Old Blue Last.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Flat Party, Maripool, Automan and 1 more

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.