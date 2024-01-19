DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come celebrate the release of Flat Party's debut self-titled EP! Live sets from the band with special guests Maripool and Automan, plus a DJ set from FEET to keep the party going late into the night.
"London based indie-risers Flat Party have announced th...
