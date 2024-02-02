DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

United Masters

Hollywood Palladium
Fri, 2 Feb, 12:00 am
Los Angeles
Free
About

Independence Has Arrived!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by UnitedMasters.

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hollywood Palladium

6215 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA

Doors open12:00 am

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.