JUELZ

Chop Shop
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
About

Vancouver bred producer Juelz is constantly refining a sound that tastefully treads the line between hard hitting bass music, emotional festival anthems and hip hop. Known for contrasting massive drive sections with moody cinematic breakdowns, Juelz has pr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Juelz

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

