Morgane Imbeaud

La Piccola Scala
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On avait quitté Morgane Imbeaud en mode guerrière, une Amazone (titre de son précédent album solo) sur le sentier de l’émancipation, celle d’une femme, d’une artiste singulière habituée au collectif. Dans son nouveau disque-miroir, The Lake, co-composé et...

Tout public
Présenté par Le Périscope.
Lineup

Morgane Imbeaud

Venue

La Piccola Scala

13 Boulevard De Strasbourg, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

