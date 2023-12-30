DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cabros Chicos New Years Warehouse - 18+ Latin & Reggaetón Dance Party

The Warehouse
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyFlushing
$33.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

Special 18+ Reggeaton Event.

Yes its a Reggeaton Event but we play Latin Current Pop Hits & Throwbacks, Salsa, Merengue, Dembow, Rock De Espanol & More!

Meet new people, a...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Warehouse

18-20 129th Street, Queens, New York 11356, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

