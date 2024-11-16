Top track

Age Of Consent // 80s & New Wave Night

The Lexington
Sat, 16 Nov 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

80s bangers, new romantic sounds, new wave, synth-pop, the occasional stadium anthem and more all night long in the neon drenched club to keep you burning like an eternal flame til 4am!

Limited advance tickets available from dice // tickets available on t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Liquid World.
Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

