Giorgio Montanini Stand Up Comedy

Retronouveau
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
ComedyMessina
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
GIORGIO MONTANINI “C’è sempre qualcosa da bere” STAND UP COMEDY SHOW

Apertura porte: 20.30 / Show: 22.30

Quanti film, canzoni, romanzi, raccontano l’esperienza di una morte sfiorata che si trasforma in una salvifica rinascita? Migliaia. 

Quanti spettaco...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
Giorgio Montanini

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

