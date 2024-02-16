Top track

Louie Vega - Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (feat. Anané & Tony Touch)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Ritual With Anané & Louie Vega - Holiday Weekend Launch

Musica Club NYC
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Louie Vega - Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (feat. Anané & Tony Touch)
Got a code?

Event information

The Bar is High in New York City when it comes to creating a nightlife brand that resonates. Many of the greatest DJs of all time are from New York, and many of the most renown celebrated nightclubs have been based in New York as well. But with all this hi...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records & Dance.Here.Now.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anané & Louie Vega

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.