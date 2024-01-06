Top track

Brain In A Jar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hair Of The Dog 2024

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 6:15 pm
GigsLeeds
£8.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brain In A Jar
Got a code?

About

Hair Of The Dog 2024 is now confirmed with a full line up of bands playing high energy and upbeat music to keep your mood up and partying into the new year. We’ve pulled out all the stops to bring you the best live music from around the area.

This is, of...

This is a 14+ event
Cloth Cat presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

China Shop Bull, Nervous Twitch, Fever Dreams

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.