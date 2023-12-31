Top track

NYE Soirée at Virgo

VIRGO
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
$113.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey, as the vibes are set by our local legends, Alta Sounds & June, whose beats will ignite the dance floor. But that's not all – brace yourself for a headlining performance like no other, courtesy of Berlin's ver...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by VIRGO.
Lineup

LOVRA

Venue

VIRGO

324 Grand Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

