BaianaSystem

fabric
Thu, 6 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brazilian Bahia guitar specialists BaianaSystem take over Fabric on June 6th for an evening of Afro-Brazilian carnival sounds, visuals and dance moves.

BaianaSystem is a musical project formed in 2009, dedicated to finding new sound possibilities for the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BaianaSystem

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

