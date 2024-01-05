DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OTS Ent Presents: Comedy Night

Greenroom FTL
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyFort Lauderdale
$12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

HEADLINING: BRANDON BERRERRA

HOST: CARLOS HERNANDEZ

SUPPORT: STEPHANIE WOOD | BRADY MATTHEWS | CASEY GRAVES

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Greenroom @ 27 Bar & Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Greenroom FTL

835 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33334, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

