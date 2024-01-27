DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Circus Live : Gurl + Théa

Le Circus
Sat, 27 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsCapbreton
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CIRCUS LIVE : GURL + THEA

Samedi 27 Janvier
DOOR // 20H
SHOWS // 21H30
8€ en prévente / 10€ sur place

GURL
(Garage Punk - Paris)

« Maybe We’re not Kids Anymore » est le deuxième EP studio de Gurl.

Il s’agit d’un projet solaire mais mélancolique...

Tout public
Présenté par LE CIRCUS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gurl

Venue

Le Circus

9 Rue Du Hapchot, 40130 Capbreton, France
Doors open8:00 pm

