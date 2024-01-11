Top track

The Canvas Collective - Say Something

The Canvas Collective, Proprietary Energy Faggots, Such A Pretty Face, The Auntie Diaries

Purgatory
Thu, 11 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Canvas Collective - Say Something
About

Celebrate the first Angel Number Date of 2024 on 1/11 with your rockin' pals; the Canvas Collective, Proprietary Energy F*gg*ts, and Such a Pretty Face! A healthy mix of rock-pop, post punk and psych-rock to please your ear holes — come ready to dance and...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Canvas Collective

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

