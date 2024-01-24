Top track

ASADI & Brockett Parsons - Forever Chasing the Sun

Brockett Parsons

The Stowaway
Wed, 24 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17

About

NAMM Pre-Party!

Brockett Parsons is a graduate of Berklee College of Music, where he studied jazz and classical music. A resident of New York City, he’s played a lot of R&B over the years, touring with artists such as Donell Jones and appearing on late-ni...

21+ event
Presented by Angel City Live
Lineup

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

