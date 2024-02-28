Top track

Baby, You Ain't Looking Right

PowerSolo

Gullivers
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PowerSolo had a few decades of confrontational badassery behind them already when they descended on a barn in the Isle of Mön to record this, their 8.5th studio (OK, barn) album. The concept was clear: let’s boil up a crazy stew with all the ingredients th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PowerSolo

Venue

Gullivers

109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

