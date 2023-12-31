Top track

ETNA & Sanra - New Era

Got a code?

Giardino Dei Visionari La Notte di Capodanno

Gate Milano
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il 31 dicembre, dalle 23:00 (dopocena), nella notte più magica, Giardino Dei Visionari si trasforma in un santuario per accogliere il nuovo anno. Preparatevi a ballare tutta la notte: i nostri DJ vi guideranno attraverso un'esperienza sonora unica. Unitevi...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Giardino dei Visionari
Lineup

Venue

Gate Milano

Via Valtellina, 21, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

