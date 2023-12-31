DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il 31 dicembre, dalle 23:00 (dopocena), nella notte più magica, Giardino Dei Visionari si trasforma in un santuario per accogliere il nuovo anno. Preparatevi a ballare tutta la notte: i nostri DJ vi guideranno attraverso un'esperienza sonora unica. Unitevi...
