DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nico Moreno

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$70.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Arguably one of the hottest names in hard-techno in recent years, French DJ/producer Nico Moreno makes his debut in Brooklyn, New York and it’s going to be nothing short of spectacular. Expect a fully sold-out crowd and a unique production.

Get tickets fo...

This is a 21+ event
Techno Brooklyn
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nico Moreno

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.