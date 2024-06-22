DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Monuments & Melodies Festival is poised to become a beacon for music enthusiasts seeking an alternative to the mainstream, fostering an inclusive and progressive space for fans and artists alike.
Prepare to embark on a musical odyssey that pushes boun...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.