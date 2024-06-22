Top track

Monuments & Melodies Festival

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 22 Jun 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Monuments & Melodies Festival is poised to become a beacon for music enthusiasts seeking an alternative to the mainstream, fostering an inclusive and progressive space for fans and artists alike.

Prepare to embark on a musical odyssey that pushes boun...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joey Collins, Kit Trigg

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

