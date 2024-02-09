DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cirque Du Soul: Leeds // The Road to El Dorado

Beaver Works
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Off the back of a SOLD OUT Halloween special, we return to Beaverworks.

Roll up, roll up and step into the magical world of Cirque Du Soul as we present our annual 'The Road to El Dorado' Tour!

We'll be transforming Beaverworks into a mythical jungle pla...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cirque Du Soul.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Beaver Works

36 Whitehouse Street, Leeds LS10 1AD
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.