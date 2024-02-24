DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guilty Pleasures All-Dayer

KOKO
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 2:00 pm
PartyLondon
£17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Guilty Pleasures celebrate their 20th birthday on Saturday Feb 24th and they are back at KOKO for a one-time only all-dayer!

Join Sean Rowley and the Guilty gang as they mark this milestone for the UK’s most influential pop night returning to their spirit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Guilty Pleasures.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guilty Pleasures

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

