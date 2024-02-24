DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Guilty Pleasures celebrate their 20th birthday on Saturday Feb 24th and they are back at KOKO for a one-time only all-dayer!
Join Sean Rowley and the Guilty gang as they mark this milestone for the UK’s most influential pop night returning to their spirit...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.