DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RPS presenta DENTRO en viu amb Conxxa Vitoy i Martí Melción

The Hoxton
Mon, 11 Dec, 6:30 pm
PodcastBarcelona
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Radio Primavera Sound presenta DENTRO, un podcast cultural on et descobrim les pors, les preocupacions i els secrets de les persones a qui segueixes, o de les persones a qui no segueixes… però potser hauries de seguir. L'Alba Riera i l'Iñaki Mur tornen l'1...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DENTRO

Venue

The Hoxton

Avinguda Diagonal 205, 08018 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.