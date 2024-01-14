DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SLEEPYCLUB presents: Jungle Fruit

The End
Sun, 14 Jan, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SLEEPYCLUB presents: JUNGLE FRUIT 🥭🍑🫐🍒

Chili mango, the sweetest peach, a pair of cherries, blueberry beats

Are you coming to our feast?

DJ delights. All thru the night. Will you bite?

Take the bait. If you’re still reading, it must be fate ;)

&&...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mui Mui, Anito Soul, BUNZ and 1 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

