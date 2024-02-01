Top track

Fast Burn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hard Drive: Slow Cooked, Hornet, Jane Norman

Bermondsey Social Club
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fast Burn
Got a code?

About

Hard Drive is back with an Independent Venue Week Special, celebrating DIY talent and the venues that make it happen.

Hosted by revered drag sensation, Jane Norman.

Slow Cooked: your favourite cellist's favourite cellist, Slow Cooked bringing his full ba...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bermondsey Social Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slow Cooked

Venue

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.