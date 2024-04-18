Top track

Existentialist - Voidblight

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Existentialist x Odysseus x Semprus

Hot Box
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Existentialist - Voidblight
Got a code?

About

Essex based Existentialist, a 5-piece Blackened Death Metal band who are wholly cementing themselves as serious players in the scene. Their debut album ‘Prophet of Ignorance’, released in 2020, demonstrates the bands technicality, musicianship and above al...

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Impious Spirit
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Existentialist, Semprus

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.