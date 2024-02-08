Top track

Steve Gunn - Milly's Garden

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Steve Gunn + M. Geddes Gengras

Tubby’s Kingston
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
Selling fast
$30.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Steve Gunn - Milly's Garden
Got a code?

About

Steve Gunn is a New York-based guitarist and songwriter. With a career spanning nearly fifteen years, Steve has produced volumes of critically acclaimed solo, duo, and ensemble recordings on labels such as Matador Records, Three Lobed Recordings, Paradise...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

M. Geddes Gengras, Steve Gunn

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.