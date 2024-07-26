Top track

Mustard Plug - Mr Smiley

Level Up Festival 2024

New Cross Inn
26 Jul - 28 Jul
About

LEVEL UP FESTIVAL 2024

featuring

Mustard Plug

Midwest ska punk legends, celebrating 30+ years in the game.

http://www.mustardplug.com/

Chris Murray

Acoustic ska legend or modern ska icon, whichever is cooler.

http://www.chrismurraymusic.com/

Omnigo...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Be Sharp Promotions + Fishlock Promotions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Joystick!, Omnigone, Chris Murray and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

