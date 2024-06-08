Top track

Bikini Kill

Columbiahalle
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€42.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Bikini Kill

Formed in 1990, American riot grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill set out to create “revolution, girl-style, now” via a DIY punk sound that is as political as it is personal. Using their voices to decry misogyny and rape culture, their emphatically feminist work ha Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Bikini Kill live in Berlin! Support: Tropical Fuck Storm

This is an 16+ event. More info at https://muttizettel.net/
Presented by Puschen, Visions & ByteFM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tropical Fuck Storm, Bikini Kill

Venue

Columbiahalle

Columbiadamm 13-21, 10965 Berlin, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

