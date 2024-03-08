DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Les concerts de Collection d’Arnell-Andrea, véritable référence de la scène « dark », sont de rares évènements: films et images projetés en fond de scène accompagnent les 7 musiciens dans une relecture nostalgique et puissante d’une discographie particuliè...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.