Collection D’Arnell-Andrea et The Breath of Life

Badaboum
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26

About

Les concerts de Collection d’Arnell-Andrea, véritable référence de la scène « dark », sont de rares évènements: films et images projetés en fond de scène accompagnent les 7 musiciens dans une relecture nostalgique et puissante d’une discographie particuliè...

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.
Lineup

Collection D'Arnell-Andrea, The Breath of Life

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

