Depeche Mode World Fans Meetup / London

229
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a World Fans Meetup party at 229!

Something to get you in the ( Mode) , a world fans meet up party London January 26th the evening before Depeche Mode’s last concert in London.

DJ Anthony Grain

Taking you on a journey through the years of DM...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Pishter.
Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

