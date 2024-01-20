Top track

Soweto Global Presents: The Rise of Amapiano

Wild Days
Sat, 20 Jan, 4:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Day Party Celebration of Amapiano and its Phenomenal Global Growth.

Amapiano has gone global. It started as a refreshing breeze shaking the EDM landscape. And today we’re witnessing not only its dizzying evolution but also its consolidation as a genre....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soweto Global.
Venue

Wild Days

1201 K Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

