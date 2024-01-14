DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brazilian Jazz cLab - This is the Voice Master

Bachelite cLab
Sun, 14 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €6.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
JAZZ CLAB è l'appuntamento fisso dedicato al jazz del Bachelite cLab.

Brazilian è una delle sue varianti più avventirose

Avremo il piacere di ospitare Francesca Ajmar, amica con cui periodicamente ci confrontiamo su questo splendido tema, un'artista cons...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm
60 capacity

