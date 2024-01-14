DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JAZZ CLAB è l'appuntamento fisso dedicato al jazz del Bachelite cLab.
Brazilian è una delle sue varianti più avventirose
Avremo il piacere di ospitare Francesca Ajmar, amica con cui periodicamente ci confrontiamo su questo splendido tema, un'artista cons...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.