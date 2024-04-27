Top track

BODEGA - How Did This Happen?!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BODEGA

Comet Ping Pong
Sat, 27 Apr, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BODEGA - How Did This Happen?!
Got a code?

About

Saturday, April 27th
BODEGA + TBA
10PM - $15 - All Ages

BODEGA
Brooklyn, NY
https://bodegabk.bandcamp.com/album/xtra-equipment

Sometimes you have to move backwards to move forwards. Just ask punk cultural commentators BODEGA, whose new album sees...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BODEGA

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.