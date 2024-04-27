DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, April 27th
BODEGA + TBA
10PM - $15 - All Ages
BODEGA
Brooklyn, NY
https://bodegabk.bandcamp.com/album/xtra-equipment
Sometimes you have to move backwards to move forwards. Just ask punk cultural commentators BODEGA, whose new album sees...
