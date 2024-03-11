Top track

Paz Interna

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Muito Kaballa + supports

The 100 Club
Mon, 11 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Paz Interna
Got a code?

About

Cologne's finest chameleon ensemble comes to the 100 Club for a night of celebration filled with Jazz, Afrobeats, Soul, Hip-Hop, Samba and more.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Muito Kaballa

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.