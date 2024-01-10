Top track

Arnold & Lane at Komodo Dallas

Komodo Dallas
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
Free

About

Every Wednesday - Komodo Confidential

Join us on Janurary 10th at Komodo Dallas, TX for a Special Performance by Arnold & Lane

Hookah, Happy Hour, Dancers- & More Every Week

This is a FREE Show with an RSVP Ticket

Relaxed Dress Code - No Shorts, Tanks,...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Next Level Events & Fancy Pants
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arnold & Lane

Venue

Komodo Dallas

2550 Pacific Avenue Ste 120, Dallas, Texas 75226, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

