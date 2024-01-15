DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Work-In-Progress, irreverent stand-up and sketch from an award-winning character comedian whose writing has been praised as 'hilarious... a stand out' (InterMissionBristol.co.uk) and whose football boots have been praised as 'incredibly sweet' (Joe Cole)....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.