Brunch : Lana Gray et Sidney Rodrigues

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
12h – Entrée libre, réservation conseillée

« Là où il y a des rêves, de l’amour et de l’inspiration, vous ne pourrez pas vous tromper. » Le parcours de Lana GRAY semble avoir été éclairé par cette pensée d’Ella FITZGERALD. Lana, auteure, compositrice et i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
Sydney Rodrigues

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open12:00 pm

