DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

High Tolerance Ent. Presents Mike Sherm live!

The Glass House
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$64.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mike Sherm is an American rap artist who made a name for himself through SoundCloud and YouTube where he publishes his original music. Mike Sherm was born on September 30, 1996, in Antioch, California in the United States and raised in Victoria, British Co...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mike Sherm

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.