DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TMS RAVE UP! w/ Sevenum Six + friends

Cieloterra
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Venerdi 12 Gennaio 2024

TMS RAVE UP!

- Tekno Mobil Squad

Miki Frame

Virus Voice

- Cult Collective

Sevenum Six

- TKP

Skeno

- Nekroz

- Willo

- 00nowhere

- Visual Circus

Start h23

Tickets:

10€ + ddp online

15€ in cassa

Evento 18+

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Miki Frame, Luciano Lamanna, Sevenum Six

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

