Venerdi 12 Gennaio 2024
TMS RAVE UP!
- Tekno Mobil Squad
Miki Frame
Virus Voice
- Cult Collective
Sevenum Six
- TKP
Skeno
- Nekroz
- Willo
- 00nowhere
- Visual Circus
Start h23
Tickets:
10€ + ddp online
15€ in cassa
Evento 18+
