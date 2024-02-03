DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shrek Rave

Leland City Club
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

IT'S DUMB JUST COME HAVE FUN. WHO CARES. COOL IS DEAD. idk hahaha

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Leland City Club

400 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

