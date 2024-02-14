DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following a string of shows alongside PVA and Warmduscher plus cosigns from Bill Murray himself, Leeds dance-rock collective Adult DVD return with new self-produced single, ‘Yacht Money’. A tongue-in-cheek ode to living the high life, it finds itself prope...
