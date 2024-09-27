Top track

Midnight Mischief - Tom Misch Remix

Jordan Rakei

Bristol Beacon
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£29.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Jordan Rakei

Jordan Rakei blends delicate jazz vocals with rhythmic hip-hop for a timeless soulful sound. The New Zealander benefitted from a near-constant immersion in music of all genres from an early age – Frank Zappa, Pink Floyd, jazz and soul. Rakei’s albums could Read more

Event information

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jordan Rakei

Venue

Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

