Top track

Springs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Opäk 'Dohrnii’ Release Party (Kluster Records)

La Marbrerie
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsParis
From €11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Springs
Got a code?

About

Pour célébrer la sortie du dernier EP d’Opäk, ‘Dohrnii’, nous nous retrouvons le samedi 6 janvier pour une nuit hypnotique à La Marbrerie 🌑

Au cours de cette soirée, découvrez l’univers hybride et tribal élaboré par le producteur parisien et plongez au c...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Opäk, ILLNURSE, Catartsis

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.