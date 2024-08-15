Top track

The Speaker is Systematically Blown

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frantic Fest - Day 1

Tikitaka Village
Thu, 15 Aug, 2:30 pm
GigsChieti
€57.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Speaker is Systematically Blown
Got a code?

About

Frantic Fest - DAY 1

Tutte le età
Presentato da Francavilla Tikitaka Village

Lineup

2
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT, Hellripper, Klimt 1918 and 2 more

Venue

Tikitaka Village

Via Valle Anzuca, 66023 Francavilla al Mare Chieti, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open2:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.