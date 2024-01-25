DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hotel Hugo, Sunhouse, and Yesterday's Clothes

DIFFERENT WRLD
Thu, 25 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hotel Hugo is the passion project turned band of Garrett Williams that currently features Cameron Spell (guitar), Grady Rogers (bass), and Jake Wastler (drums). With the help of a revolving cast of Charleston musicians, the project began releasing singles...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Different Wrld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sunhouse

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

