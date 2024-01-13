DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Gunners Pub
Sat, 13 Jan, 7:30 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Turtle tempo presents:

Passive Fix (live)

spin.spun (live)

Mathew Ridley (live)

RSVP does not guarantee entry, please arrive with plenty of time

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

