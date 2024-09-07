Top track

Thrashard

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles

The Kingsland
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90

Thrashard
Event information

One of the first bands to marry hard-hitting punk with thrash metal, D.R.I. (Dirty Rotten Imbeciles) formed in Houston in the early ’80s. Named after a nickname they earnt for their noisy rehearsals, the band began as a straight-forward punk ensemble befor...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

D.R.I.

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

