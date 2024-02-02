Top track

Panteros666 - Baby F-16 - Radio Edit

Santa Kahena Pilar Conception De Baston

Transbordeur
2 Feb - 4 Feb
PartyLyon
€14.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SANTA KAHENA PILAR CONCEPTION DE BASTON

🪦ENTERREMENT🪦 - 💒BÉNÉDICTION💒 - 💃RÉSURRECTION💃

🤡MEGA - ULTRA - DRAG - SHOW🤡

BASTON x Cie Les Dévorants

Kahena Drag

🫥TEUF - CLUB - BASTA - BASTON😘

Au revoir le bar …

🎧DISC JOCKEY🎧 - 🎶LI...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Baston en accord avec SAS Transmission.
Lineup

Nathalie Froehlich

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

